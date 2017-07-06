House probes Immigration Service over alleged abuse of expatriate quotas

Share This





















By Musa Adamu

The House of Representatives yesterday at the plenary resolved to investigate alleged abuse of expatriate quotas by the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS).

Moving the motion, Hon. Johnson Ogbuma, said the investigation was meant to save Nigerians from job losses to foreigners in their own country.

He said the abuse of the processes had become so entrenched that foreigners now engaged in menial Jobs such as vulcanising, chef and other artisanal jobs to the detriment of unskilled Nigerians.

He recalled that the duty of quotas system was to fill the manpower gap where Nigeria was lacking necessary skills while Nigerians learn from the expatriate until sufficiency was achieved.

He said: “The desire of Nigeria to keep pace with global trend in science, technology and economic development necessitated the grant of quota for expatriates to come into the country to take up the jobs that Nigerians lack the requisite skills

to undertake.”

He however, regretted that the authorities through the NIS had failed in its duty while every menial jobs were being taken over by foreigners.

“The Nigerian Immigration Service is empowered to issue entry permits and expatriate quota and monitor the entry of expatriates in order to ensure employment of foreigners only in the areas where Nigeria lack skills so as to ensure transfer of technology and skills to Nigerians.

“Owing to the failure of the Immigration Service to effectively police the nation’s borders, expatriates illegally enter the country while some others use official entry points in the guise of being expatriates to take up jobs that Nigerians have the skills to undertake, thus, worsening the unemployment situation in the country.”

He said unless something was urgently done to stem the trend by blocking the illegal entry points and the failure of the Immigration Service addressed, Nigeria might not be able to arrest the challenge of unemployment.

Ruling on the motion, Speaker of the House, Yakubu Dogara, mandated the House Committee on Interior to investigate the alleged connivance of the NIS with some foreign companies in Nigeria to abuse the process and report within four weeks.