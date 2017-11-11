How 502 Nigerians got free eye surgeries in Kano

Share This





















…to ‎conduct another on Sunday, Nov. 12th

By Etuka Sunday ‎

No fewer than 502 Nigerians have benefited from a free Cataract Surgeries in Kano conducted by Ahmadiyya Muslim Hospital, in conjunction with a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), HumanityFirst over a period of one year.

No gift could be better than the gift of sight, hence this humanitarian effort by Ahmadiyya Muslim Hospital and HumanityFirst (NGO).

Head of the Team, Dr. Mudassar Ahmed who gave the indication in Kano, said the first surgery was conducted in September 2016.

Since then, “40 free Cataracts surgeries are done monthly while 17 free medical Camps have been held across the country to screen and select Cataract patients for the surgeries. Ahmed said.‎

He announced that the hospital is conducting another Free Eye Camp on Sunday 12, November to screen visually impaired patients, detect Cataract and conduct more Surgeries for people to have their sight back.

He said the excercise will start from 8am to 2pm and enjoined people who have various eye defects to take advantage of the programme.‎