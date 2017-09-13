How abundant rains saved Nigeria from hunger – Buhari

Share This





















Commissions $150m Feed Mill, poultry in Kaduna

By Lawrence Olaoye Abuja and Femi Oyelola Kaduna

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that abundant rains for two consecutive years which ensured good harvest saved the country from disaster.

The President, who received the National Council of Traditional Rulers led by the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, said considering the impact of the mismanagement of the nation’s economy by his predecessor, he was afraid and had begun to consider which country to run to.

According to him, if there had not been good harvest in 2016 and this year, the catastrophic effects would have been more unbearable.

This is just as the president yesterday commissioned the 150million US Dollars Integrated Feed Mill and Poultry in Kaduna state.

He said “We know our limitations. We have to continue to strengthen our constitution; to strengthen the resolve of our people to live together; work together.

“We are lucky this year, that last year and this year, the rainy season is good. If it were not good, I must confide in you, that I was considering which country to run to. But God answered the prayers of many Nigerians. The rainy season last year was good and this year with the report I’m getting, is good. We thank God for that otherwise there would have been a lot of problems in this country.”

He noted that the mismanagement of national resources over years was responsible for the current economic woes currently bedeviling the country.

Buhari assured that he would continue to pursue programs and projects that will better the lives of Nigerians in all spheres of live.

The President stated that Nigeria should be able to use its population strength of being the biggest black nation in the world to its advantage.

On the general security situation in the country, the Buhari said all hands are on deck to completely secure Nigeria so as to develop it further.

Earlier, the Sultan of Sokoto, while thanking God for bringing the President back in sound health, urged him to tighten his belt and take on the mantle of leadership.

He said with a monarch from each political zone assuring Buhari of their support, he should take the comments as honest and the tonic needed to work hard for the nation.

He said, “We will continue to preach peace and stability, justice, transparency and accountability and anti corruption.”

Speaking for the South West, the Oni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi, who is also the Co-Chairman of the traditional rulers, joined his colleagues in thanking God for Buhari’s safe return and for restoring his health.

“From south west we thank God for your life and we pledged to support you from our communities because we are closer to our people. We will continue to preach to our people that we should continue to foster peace in our country, we will continue to caution our youths against hate speeches. We cannot leave the development of the country all to the government but we have to work hand in hand. We assure you that we support all your initiatives.”

Speaking for the North West, the Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, said the traditional rulers identify with Buhari’s commitment for national security.

Speaking for the South South Jaja of Opobo, said “we expressed our commitment to your Programmes.

“We know there is tension here and there but as traditional rulers we don’t eat politics. The economy has to be fixed. Coming from the region that produces the mainstay of the economy, even though the country will soon diversify the economy, before we diversify let’s protect the one that we still have. We are pleased to work for peace and stability of the region so that we can all see the benefits of the commodity.”

North Central Gbom Gwom Jos, Jacob Buba Gyang, also thanked God for bringing the president back to celebrate Sallah with fellow Nigerians.

According to him, “The issues of health and security are not issues to play politics but issues we should put heads together so that the country can progress.

“We commend your efforts on security and agriculture.

“Few days ago just when we thought peace had returned to the plateau, it was truncated with the attack on Ancha village in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State, leading to 20 deaths.”

He commended the Buhari for ordering the security agencies to fish out those responsible for the attacks and the reasons for the attack.

Speaking for the South East, Chairman of South East Traditional Council, Eberechi Dike, said, “Our hearts is full of joy that you are back. You shook our hands when you came in and that shows you believe in one Nigeria. We prayed for you and you are back. We prayed for you because your agenda for Nigeria is good.

“As your children when we cry it is for you to ask us to stop crying that you will fix whatever is making us cry like the bad roads.”

Speaking for North East, the Lamido Adamawa, said Nigerians are happy to have the president back to the country hale and hearty. “God brought you back to Nigeria and we are all very happy. We will continue to pray for God to strengthen you more and give you the courage to continue to do more for the country.”

Meanwhile, the crocodile city of Kaduna yesterday went agog with jubilation as residents trouped to Rijana Village along the Kaduna –Abuja Expressway to welcome President Muhammadu Buhari who came to commission the 150million US Dollars Integrated Feed Mill and Poultry in Chikun Local Government Area of the state.

Buses plying Kaduna metropolis – Sabon Tasha route as early as 6.30am started dropping passengers to the venue along kilometer 24 of Kaduna – Abuja Expressway free of charge.

Similarly, open trucks were also filled with people who were moving down to the venue. Some of them said they were so excited to sight ‘Baba Buhari’ for the first time after returning from his medical trip to London.

Around 8.30am there was a high buildup of traffic along the road, leading to long vehicular jam from Abuja Junction to Gonin-Gora. When our correspondent visited Gonin-Gora, the usual trip of 10mins to Rijana took about 1 hour 3o minutes.

At the venue, it was celebration galore as drummers of different groups engaged in praising and thanking God for the safe return of President Buhari, they were all shouting; ‘Allah Arkbar’, ‘Sai Baba Buhari’.

When President Buhari’s helicopter finally touched ground around 10.30am, it was the height of celebration. The road was jammed packed with people as a lane of the dual carriage road was blocked.

The commissioning of the feed mill and poultry owned by Olam International was the first major public assignment of President Muhammadu Buhari outside Abuja and his own home state – Katsina since he returned.

The agri-business firm operates from seed to shelf in 70 countries, supplying food and industrial raw materials to over 23,000 customers worldwide.