How I killed 18 people in Borno – Teenage B/Haram member

From Mustapha Isah Kwaru, Maiduguri

A 17-year-old teenage Boko Haram member, Ali Mustapha on Tuesday confessed killing 18 civilians in various deadly attacks the terrorist group carried out in Kala Balge local government area of Borno state.

Mustapha, who admitted being a member of the dreaded sect, told newsmen that he participated in series of onslaughts waged the group against villagers, but simply said “in all the attacks, I only killed persons”.

The Borno state Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp (NSCDC), Ibrahim Abdullahi paraded the teenager at press briefing, saying he was arrested while on his way to Maiduguri to spy for the group.

The suspect said he belonged to the Mamman Nur- led faction of the group and was forced to join the deadly group three years ago, when the terrorists attacked his village in Monguno and left with many boys.

“I received extensive training and skills on handling of assault weapons, especially AK 47 rifles, General Purpose Machine Gun, (GPMG), Anti-Aircraft Gun, (AA), Rocket Propelled Grenade, (RPG), among others, which I operate for the attack on villagers”.

“I was forced to join Boko Haram about three years ago when Boko Haram insurgents came to our village and forcefully took many of us away. We were kept in the bush camp near Kala Balge and from there we carried out various operations, during which I personally killed 18 persons”, the insurgent declared.

Mustapha revealed that his last expedition was to sneak into Maiduguri to spy for his group, as he normally did in the eve of any attack.

“I resolved to quit the group on my way to Maiduguri where I was directed to go gather intelligence report on when troops and civilian JTF, guarding the entrance of the city are normally relaxing the intense security surveillance.”

“I was tired of killing people against my wish, so I told my two other colleagues with whom we were asked to go on a spying mission that we should abandon the mission and run. Luck ran out on me when I entered into an IDP camp to look for my parents”.

“Unfortunately, some of the people in the camp were able to recognise me as member of the sect and quickly alerted the security operatives guarding the camp. So that was how I got arrested” he further narrated.