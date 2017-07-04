How I woke up in Indian Mortuary – Nigerian student

Share This





















From Osakhare Erese, Asaba

The Anioma Regional Headquarters of Deeper Life Bible Church, Boji Boji-Owa, Ika North East Local Government Area of Delta State was at the weekend filled to its capacity as family members, friends and well wishers of Samuel Anayo John Obute joined him in Thanking God for raising him from death in a mortuary in India after he was confirmed dead in Australia.

Giving his testimony during the thanksgiving service that was attended by dignitaries from all walks of life and from different denominations of the Christian faith, Samuel said that he was diagnosed to have had a ventricular center defect (heart problem) five years ago. He disclosed that his health condition had deteriorated in recent times to the extent that he occasionally collapsed, adding that each time he collapsed, blood usually gushed out from his mouth, noise and other parts of his body.

The 30-year-old medical student of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka told the congregation that further medical examination on him revealed that he has seven holes in his heart for which he was subsequently informed that the sum of N24m was needed for him to go for heart transplant in India.

According to him, the State Government immensely assisted in raising the money with which he was flown to India together with his Nigerian surgeon, adding that when they arrived New Delhi, the Indian Capital, he collapsed and was rushed to the intensive care unit of the medical facility where he was booked for surgery. “at India hospital, we were told that we were four weeks behind schedule and that my health condition had gone terribly bad, that they could not remedy the situation. “As a result of this devastating news, my Nigerian surgeon activated his medical contact in Australia where we were asked to fly into the country. At this point, we became helpless as there was no arrangement for us to move from India to Australia. “Luckily, a friend of my Nigerian surgeon who, by divine providence, came to India volunteered his private jet with which we were flown to Australia after he had seen our helpless situation and when we got to Australia, after a 13-hour flight, I became unconscious. “I was much later told by my Nigerian surgeon that the doctors in the medical facility in Australia where I was flown to confirmed that I was already dead after conducting a medical examination on me. “A certificate confirming my death was issued to my surgeon by the doctors in the hospital in Australia, who subsequently asked him to fly my corpse back to India. When we got back to India, I was told that my body was taken to the mortuary and that as the hospital attendant was about to lock the door to the mortuary where I was kept, I began to feel terribly cold, a development that made me to shout for help. “When the mortuary attendant saw me, he ran away and my doctor, who was attracted to the mortuary by my shout for help, came in and brought me out. It was when I asked him what we were doing in India, instead of being in Australia that he (my Nigerian surgeon) narrated what happened to me, adding that he had earlier informed my parents in Nigeria that I was dead,” he added.

Samuel told the mammoth congregation who were held spell bound while listening to his testimony, that the only thing he remembered in his unconsciousness was how angels were working (operating) on him. Apparently shocked about the awesome development, he said that the medical team in the Indian hospital, who earlier conducted medical examination on him, had to repeat all the medical tests on him and found out that he (Samuel) was without any health problem again.

Earlier in his sermon titled “Jesus: The same Yesterday, Today, and Forever”, The former state overseer of Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor Jude Chukwuocha, who quoted copiously from the holy bible, harped on the need for Nigerians to surrender their lives to God.