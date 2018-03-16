How Nigeria can end poverty -Emir Sanusi

Share This





















From David Hassan, Gombe

The Emir of Kano Sanusi Mohammed Sanusi ll has again assured Nigerians that the country will get out of poverty if people speak with one voice.

The monarch made this known in Gombe while delivering a paper at the 6th, 7th, 8, and 9th convocation ceremony of Gombe state University.

The emir said most Nigerians are feeding below two dollar per day and that something has to be done fast to get out of this menace.

He said the issue of Almajari particularly in northern Nigeria was alarming where children are being denied their right saying that children are gifts from God and they needed to be treated with respect.

The emir adviced that places of worship should also be used to teach children concerning religion than taking them out for Almajariprogramme.

He said countries like Malaysia, Morocco among others partake in this policy where children are mostly taught both in schools and places of worship.

He drew urged Nigerians not to relent in maintaining family planning as one of the factors that brings lasting solution the menace of having so many children in the society.

The emir argued that if possible people are adviced to marry one man, one wife and also afford two to three children for easy sustainability.