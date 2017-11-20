How non-release of funds cripples committee works in Senate

Share This





















• As some senators abandon committee work

• Our oversight duties going on smoothly – Spokesman

By Ikechukwu Okaforadi

A good number of the Senate committees have abandoned their legislative work and oversight functions on the executive arm of government since they were created by the leadership in June 2015, Peoples Daily checks have revealed.

Poor release of funds budgeted for legislative activities of the various Senate Committees by the Senate leadership have been fingered as reason.

Checks by our correspondent revealed that while some of the Senate committees have never held a committee meeting, many others have only done so only once or twice since the Senate leadership created about sixty eight committees at its inception in June 2015.

Peoples Daily reports that legislative oversight functions on the executive have grossly been scaled down by the lawmakers reportedly due to stringent processes of getting funds released by the Senate leadership.

It was gathered by our correspondents that there is an existing subtle approval given by the Senate leadership to the various committee chairmen who are desirous of oversight to solicit for sponsorship for oversight visits from the agencies of government which are under them.

According to our source, it is only the committees which are allegedly favored by the Senate President like FCT, Appropriation, Ethics and Privileges, TETFUND, among few others, as well as those who are essential to the interests of the Senate leadership, that can receive money for oversight from the Senate budget.

This, the source said, has made some of the committee chairmen to resort to seeking for sponsorship of oversight functions to the agencies of government under them. The source further indicated that the scenario is worst against the committees considered to be ‘less juicy’.

Another source who spoke to Peoples Daily affirmed that the cumulative effect of this trend has made some senators to abandon the committees originally assigned to them.

One of the sources who does not want to be mentioned, said the Senate leadership got it wrong at the onset when it increased the committees of the Senate from its original number of fifty seven at David Mark era to sixty eight, especially when the expectation was that number of committees will be reduced due to the prevailing economic downturn in the country.

According to him, the increase was only political rather than a necessity, arguing that the Senate would not have been able to adequately fund these committees, hence some committees that cannot get money have abandoned their responsibilities.

He said it was a matter of political expediency rather than propriety for the Senate President to increase the Senate committees to sixty eight for one hundred and nine senators, saying that translates to almost a committee per senator.

However, responding to the question as to whether the Senate leadership has not been approving money for oversight to these committees which have resulted in abdication of oversight activities, or whether the chairmen of those committees might have diverted the money approved for them, the Senate Spokesman, Abdullahi Sabi, said the Senate committees have been carrying out their oversight duties effectively.

He said oversight is not only going to meet the agencies of government at site, but also inviting them at committee level and looking through their documents to ensure that due process and due diligence were followed in their execution of government programmes and projects.

“Let us get it straight, we are not doing monitoring and evaluation, but we are doing oversight, they are two different things. I am a monitoring and evaluation expert. Please let us take one thing, oversight from the legislative perspective is looking through what the executive is doing to ensure that there is due diligence, due process and compliance.

“It will involve what we do at committee level where we sit down in our committee rooms, it also involves when we invite them to have an interactive session with them. It involves when we bring them in for public hearing, it also involves when we decide to visit them on site.

So, do not make any mistake about it, those are the three that constitutes oversight. So within that contest, we now have the chance to now look through and that is how it is. So, do not look at it that you do not see them traveling, and even if it is that, this year alone, I have gone on oversight with more than four committees, and I can tell you that it is not an easy task for us to free ourselves and go out but we have done that.

“We just went to Anambra, Enugu, Imo and Abia with the Senate Committee on Agriculture and I can tell you that this is the very first time they are having Senate committee visiting such locations on oversight. This 8th Senate, we were the first. So, sometimes, when you want to make comparison, you must bring oranges and oranges, do not bring oranges and apples to make comparison.

“The last Senate is gone, the period they were in session, the economy they had is different from the economy we are having. The socio cultural challenges they were having is different from the challenges we are having now, that is why it is difficult to compare the two because it is not the same condition. There cannot be two senates at the same time. I am not saying there is money issue because I do not know where you are getting your own information”, he said.

The sixty eight committees of the senate are as follows: Committee on Rules & Business,

Senate Services Committee, Committee on Ethics & Privileges, Committee on Public Accounts,

Committee on National Security & Intelligence, Committee on Agriculture, Committee on Air Force, Committee on Army, Committee on Anti – Corruption & Financial Crimes, Committee on Appropriations, Committee on Aviation, Committee on Banking, Insurance & Other Financial Institutions. Others are Committee on Capital Market, Committee on Communications,

Committee on Cooperation & Integration in Africa & NEPAD, Committee on Culture & Tourism, Committee on Customs, Excise & Tariff, Committee on Defence, Committee on Diaspora & Civil Societies, Committee on Drugs & Narcotics, Committee on Downstream Petroleum, Committee on Ecology & Climate Change, Committee on Education (Basic & Secondary), Committee on Employment, Labour & Productivity.

Also, there are Committee on Environment, Committee on Establishment & Public Service, Committee on Federal Capital Territory, Committee on Federal Character & Inter Governmental Affairs, Committee on Finance, Committee on Foreign Affairs, Committee on Gas, Committee on Health, Committee on Housing, Committee on I.C.T & Cybercrime, Committee on Independent National Electoral Commission, Committee on Information & National Orientation, Committee on Interior, Committee on Inter-Parliamentary Affairs.

There is also Committee on Industry, Committee on Judiciary Human Rights & Legal Matters,

Committee on Land Transport, Committee on Local & Foreign Debts, Committee on Marine Transport, Committee on Media & Public Affairs, Committee on Public Procurement, Committee on National Identity & National Population, Committee on National Planning & Economic Affairs, Committee on Navy, Committee on Niger Delta, Committee on Police Affairs, Committee on Power, Committee on Primary Health Care & Communicable Diseases, Committee on Privatisation.

And also Committee on Science & Technology, Committee on Solid Minerals, Committee on Special Duties, Committee on Sports, Committee on States & Local Government, committee poverty alleviation and Social welfare, committee on petroleum upstream, committee on MDGs.

To be specific, the senate committees like poverty alleviation and Social welfare, MDGs, State and local government affairs, just to mention a few, had never met once, and have been silent regarding legislative activities since they were created by the senate in June.

Others like: Senate Services Committee, Committee on Cooperation & Integration in Africa & NEPAD, Committee on Ecology & Climate Change, Committee on Diaspora & Civil Societies, Committee on Housing, Committee on I.C.T & Cybercrime, Committee on Independent National Electoral Commission, Committee on Information & National Orientation, have not held any public hearing or oversight visit to government agency or parastatals under them.

Our correspondents gathered that the budget for oversights in the 2017 budget of the senate stands at N10,907,081,970 billion, however, they could not ascertain how much of this fund has been disbursed for the purpose it was meant for, especially in the face of slow pace of legislative activities in the Senate.

Budget of the senate for committee works and other activities are as follows: public and investigative hearing which has about N4,755,295,120 billion, research which has N78,700,320 million, general services which has N12,584,672,079 billion.

There is also a budget of N1,472,494,400 billion for publicity and advert, in addition to a contingency budget of about N1,305,226,400 billion, among others.

While making reference to this ugly development during a plenary session, the obviously worried Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, had called the attention of the Senate President to this malaise, when he said “We must ensure that Senators are placed in the number of committees they can handle”.

Ekwerenmadu had observed that the structure of committees of the Senate at the moment had become very unhealthy and needed to be reorganised.

He drew his observation from the report being presented by the Senate Committee on Tertiary Education during which he noted that of the 21 members of the committee only 12 signed the report, even as he declared that it was unusual and cumbersome for the Senate to continue to tolerate the development.

It was learnt that the Senate leadership was becoming uncomfortable with a development where many Senators choose for themselves the committee to belong to because they were assigned membership of different committees beyond what they can cope with.