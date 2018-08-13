How PDP gang-raped Nigeria for 16 years – APC

Share This





















The All Progressives Congress, APC, has said that the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, should be apologizing for “gang raping Nigeria” for 16 years.

The APC said instead of condemning the government of President Muhammadu Buhari, the opposition party should rather keep quiet and allow the administration to concentrate.

The ruling party was reacting to PDP’s latest allegations on the President Buhari administration’s anti-corruption war.

In a statement made available to DAILY POST by the acting National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Yekini Nabena on Sunday, the ruling party also said the PDP had failed in its role as an opposition party.

The APC further recalled the confessions of some of PDP chieftain on how shared the looted funds from the nation’s treasury.

APC’s statement reads in part, “Although the opposition in a democracy is supposed to offer constructive criticisms and proffer alternative solutions to government policies and programmes, the opposition rhetoric of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is nothing but senseless noise-making, in its failed attempt to distract the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

“In both content and context, PDP’s latest allegations on the President Buhari administration’s anti-corruption efforts should be seen for what they are: empty, baseless and diversionary.

“It is truly amazing that that the party of a failed government which held the country prostrate for 16 years; stole, wasted and misappropriated our abundant resources will have the audacity to make comments on the current administration that within three years is clearing the rot left after the PDP’s misrule.

“Was it not under the PDP’s immediate-past administration that disclosures of nauseating magnitude were made?

“‘I collected N350m from Dasuki for consultation– Iyorchia AyuI only collected $30,000 from Dasuki not N100m’ – Bode George.

‘I got N4.6b from Dasuki for spiritual purposes – Bafarawa. I got N2.16 from Dasuki for publicity purposes’ – Dokpesi.

‘I got another N100m from Yuguda. He did not tell me from where – BafarawaI gave N100m each to Odili, Jim Nwobodo, Bode George and others’ – Yuguda.

‘The President asked to change N10b to foreign currency for PDP delegates’ – Dasuki.

‘N950m was shared in my house’– Shekarau and many more shameful disclosures.

“These are just a tip of the iceberg of how our commonwealth were massively looted by the shameless characters in the PDP.

“Instead of apologizing profusely for their gang rape of the nation, the PDP seeks to present itself before Nigerians in 2019 to seek a return to their stealing.

“The PDP should understand that Nigerians cannot forget in a hurry how the country was destroyed by the PDP’s gang of pen robbers.”