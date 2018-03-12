Human rights group talks tough on Benue killings

Share This





















From Uche Nnorom Makurdi

Worried by the continued attacks on people of Benue State by herdsmen, a group, known as ‘Independent Human Rights and Crime Monitoring Group’, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to order the military carrying out Exercise Cat Race in the state to commence shoot at sight to flush out armed herdsmen.

It also, called on the military to withdraw from circulating an offensive pamphlet which they claim encourage the influx of herdsmen and their cows into the state.

The group further asked security agencies to help the state to implement the anti-open grazing law.

Leader of the group, Patriot Solomon Adodo made the call during a media briefing in Makurdi yesterday, said Benue people were not in competition with any one in killing spree

He described the situation as an ‘indictment’, and ‘failure’ of the Federal Government and security operatives in the country.

This is even as they frowned at President Muhammad Buhari’s statement that the killings in Taraba were more than killings in Benue and Zamfara combined.

He averred that it is the responsibility of government to strive to protect lives and properties of the people instead of comparing killings on states.