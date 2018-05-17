I am prepared to vacate as VP, says Osinbajo

Share This





















From Uche Nnorom Makurdi

Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo has said that he is prepared to vacate his position at the shortest notice for the cause of justice.

The Vice President said this yesterday during a stakeholders’ meeting held at the New Banquet Hall, Benue State Government House, Makurdi.

Prof. Osinjabo expressed regrets at the killings and displacement of thousands of innocent persons especially women and children, noting too, the murder of two priests and several parishioners.

While insisting that the killings do not have any ethnic colouration, he maintained that as a born again Christian, he would not be part of injustice.

“I am a Christian, a born again Christian and a professor of law, law of evidence, I must fight for justice, I am pained about this killings. Though I don’t believe that there is ethnic cleansing, but we must put an end to this. I am prepared to leave my position at any time, no one owes the destiny of another, the word of God cannot be killed. We shall do all we can to bring a permanent solution to this crisis. We shall make sure peace returns to Benue State,” He promised.

Prof Osinbajo acknowledged the significant contribution Benue people have made for the progress of the nation, saying he has been given the responsibility by the President to restore hope to the people in ensuring the areas destroyed are rebuilt and displaced persons return to their homes.

“Mr President has given me some responsibilities and I shall carry them out. We have beefed up security already, we shall work towards the return of the IDPs to their homes, places destroyed will be rebuilt, those out of schools will return to their schools, farmers will be given loan to start farming, there shall be micro finance to release funds to traders to aide their trading,” the VP assured.

Earlier, Bishop of Gboko Diocese His Lordship William Avenya had accused the Vice President of being part of government that is persecuting Christians especially with the killing of two priests and 17 parishioners in Benue State.

He challenged Osinjabo to rise up as a committed Christian to stop the killings and save his name, else he will also, bear the brunt as one who is not doing anything to stop the crisis.

“Mr Vice President, Benue people are like children without father, we are in this country as if we are not part of this country. Mr Vice President, try and be a Christian and a committed Christian, do your best to stop this killings and save your name, else, you will have feel the brunt of this issue as one who is not doing anything to stop the crisis. Our roads are bad, most times our leaders rush to patch them whenever you are planning to visit us. I am not a politician, so I will not paint a bad thing to be good the way other politicians do,” the Catholic Bishop said.

Governor Samuel Ortom commended the Federal Government for the deployment of more security to the state and the release of funds to the state, intimating the contractor handling the construction of drainages in the State to avert flooding.

Minister of Agriculture Audu Ogbe in an attempt to give a vote of thanks at the event, was booed by the audience who chanted, ‘Fulani Colony’.