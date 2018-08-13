I have no inordinate ambition to be President, says Turaki

Share This





















By Lateef Ibrahim, Abuja

Former Minister of Special Duties and Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential aspirant, Mr Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, SAN, has said that he had no inordinate ambition to be the president of the country.

Rather, he said, he was propelled by the desire to give qualitative leadership to salvage the country from its current socio-economic, political and leadership quagmire that the clueless and inept APC government had put the country.

Turaki, according to a statement by Mr Sola Atere, the Director, Media and Publicity

Kabiru Tanimu Turaki Presidential Campaign Organization, said this on Friday in his campaign office in Abuja, when he granted audience to the National Executive Committee of the Nigerian Political Science Association (a group of intellectuals) who came on a fact-finding visit to know what agenda the aspirant had for improving the life of the average Nigerian.

The association was led by its president, Professor Aloysius Michael Okolie of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

Turaki, who urged Nigerians to take a more active interest in the governance of the country, pointed out that the variables for determining political leadership had changed as people now look beyond the character of the political parties to the quality of the candidates being presented for elective offices.

He stressed that a presidential material at this juncture of the nation’s history “must be somebody who has integrity, credibility, well educated, knowledgeable, experienced and be able to build strong bridges of unity across the country. Somebody who will treat Nigerians fairly, equitably and decently, and above all, have the fear of God.”

The presidential aspirant assured the association that he has the vision and the necessary political will to lead the country, noting that he would bring trust, sense of responsibility and rule of law into governance.

He listed his priority ares as the tackling of the challenges of insecurity, addressing the critical question of unity including restructuring from different facets to promote equity and fairness, revitalizing the economy, pursuing scientifically-driven and value-added agriculture, infrastructural development and educational development driven by technology and geared toward employment generation.

“We would bring deliberate policy of reforms; genuine change as different from the propaganda stuff which the APC has been dishing out to Nigerians,” he said.

Turaki decried the failure of the APC government to implement the report of the 2014 National Political Reform Conference which would have largely addressed the problems of restructuring, equity and fairness that had triggered the current increased agitations for ethnic self-determination.

He similarly expressed disappointment at the non-implementation of the report of the Presidential Committee on Dialogue and Peaceful Resolution of the Security Challenges in the North East of which he was the chairman.

The committee’s report, he maintained, would have greatly addressed the issue of Boko Haram insurgency and other security challenges such as the armed banditry and the farmers-herdsmen perennial clashes.

The president of the association, Professor Okolie who decried the level of deficit in governance in the country, however commended Turaki for his capacity and valuable ideas as well as for being sufficiently educated.