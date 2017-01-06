I was in SSS 3 when Boko Haram abducted us

Share This





















•Says Chibok girl found with 6 months old baby

By Ese Awhotu

An abducted Chibok school girl whom was rescued yesterday by troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has said that she was a student of Senior Secondary School Class 3B (SS 3B), before her abduction along with her colleagues on 14th April 2014 by the Boko Haram terrorists.

The girl named, Rakiya Abubkar, was found with her six months old baby, and as the daughter of Abubakar Gali Mulima and Habiba Abubakar of Chibok.

The army said in a statement yesterday, that Rakiya was discovered to be one of the abducted Chibok school girls during investigation of arrested suspected Boko Haram terrorists.

“According to preliminary investigation, it was discovered she is the daughter of Abubakar Gali Mulima and Habiba Abubakar of Chibok,” the statement said.

The statement signed by Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman, Director Army Public Relations said that Rakiya Abubakar is presently undergoing further medical investigation and would soon be released to the Borno State Government.

Recall that 21 of the abducted Chibok girls that were kidnapped by the dreaded Boko Haram terrorist group had been released.

The girls were released in the early hours of Thursday, October 13 last year.

The negotiations were facilitated by the Red Cross and the Swiss government.

One of the Chibok girls, Amina Ali, had earlier been freed on May 19, 2016 by troops.

Recall also that about 50 of the girls had managed to escape while another 218 remained missing.

More than 200 girls were abducted from their schools in Borno state in 2014 by the terrorists and while some of them have reportedly died, the rest have been held by the dreaded group.

Some of the mothers of the yet to be released abducted girls have maintained their called on President Buhari to help locate their children.