I won’t dump APC like Atiku – Bindow

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

Adamawa state governor, Sen. Jubrila Bindow, has said he would not dump the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) like his political mentor and former Vice President, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku.

The governor, in a chat with State House Correspondents after a closed door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari Tuesday said the North East would be continually loyal to the President because of his commitment to the fight against terrorism in the region.

Minister of Women Affairs, Sen. Aisha Jummai-Alhassan, another self acclaimed Atiku’s political acolyte who also met with the President behind closed door, declined comments over the development.

The ex-Vice President had last week dumped the ruling APC on the ground of fractionalization and lack of democratic practices within the party.

Though he has yet to announce his final destination, there are speculations that he may have finalized his plans to join the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in order to contest the 2019 Presidential election.

When Bindow, who said he came to brief the President on the security situation in his state, was asked about his reaction to Atiku’s decampment, he said “Let me talk about Atiku first before myself. The former Vice President is more than matured enough to decide whatever he wants to decide for himself.

On the impact of Atiku’s move on their relationship, Bindow said “Not only Waziri (Atiku), every elder in Adamawa state. As far as I am concerned, I regard them as my parents or elders. So, Waziri remains somebody I respect as a father, and the same with any other elder in the state.”

Asked for comments on APC governors’ endorsement of the President for second term, the governor said “Yes, I was fortunate enough, very rare opportunity to be the first governor to do that for our President. As far as we, the people of the North-east are concerned, we will remain loyal to our President who is highly committed to the fight against insurgency. We will remain loyal to our President.”

On whether he meant Atiku was on his own, he said “I have told you, he is more than matured enough. He is an eminent personality, a former vice president and so will be able to decide what he wants to do.”

Asked what the political implications would be on the state, Bindow said “Well, APC is strong. We have 25 members in the Assembly Assembly, 23, in fact, 24 now because one of them had moved to the APC. So, 24 out of 25 members in the House of Assembly are APC. The three Senators from the state are APC, even the House of Representatives, including Adamu Kamale who recently moved to the APC. So, we are strong and we will continue to be strong.”