IBB @ 76: You’re a patriot, gift to mankind – Niger Gov

From Yakubu Mustapha, Minna

The Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, has described the former Military President General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, who clocks 76 years today as a precious gift to mankind and the country at large, saying he is a true champion of peace, unity and togetherness of Nigeria.

This was contained in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Malam Jibrin Baba Ndace, where he expressed gratitude to the former President for his relentless contributions to the growth and development of the state and the country.

Governor Bello felicitated with the former military leader whom he said for over seven and half decades, lived an impactful life that has endeared him to many people across the length and breadth of the country.

“We are proudly celebrating a strategic and unrepentantly nationalistic leader and human manager with an uncommon passion in the service of fatherland and humanity in general. Indeed, he holds his country very dear in his heart”, he said.

According to him, the statesman has over the years become a household political lexicon as a result of his impactful contributions to the socio-political development and the economy of the country, adding that his contributions have made him politically relevant decades after he left office.

“Years after he left office, his sociopolitical wizardry and intelligence as well as the numerous, visibly useful people-oriented developmental projects remain monumental. Some of the political reforms he introduced include; the Two Party System.

“Options A4 and Open Ballots system, as well as the establishment of Political Bureau, MAMSER, Code of Conduct Bureau, National Electoral Commission and the promulgation of the then new (1989) Constitution among others”

“General Babangida has not only supported the enterprising commitment of an indivisible Nigeria but is directly responsible for the political re-engineering of the country”.

Bello, further described the former military president as an Apostle of progressive ideology, Presidentialism and federalism, said the celebrant is a father with an accommodating and philanthropic heart.

“It is on record that as a military officer, General Babangida exhibited high sense of professionalism that singled him out as a unique officer whose quality decisions and advice at critical moments of our national live have made his Minna country home a ‘Political Mecca’ for the country’s political class.

“The enigma has built bridges across the six geo-political zones of the country and these have made him the nation’s most sort for living leader.

While congratulating the General, Governor Sani Bello prayed Allah to grant him many more years in good health and wisdom to relentlessly continue to offer his indispensable fatherly advice as a grandmaster who accurately knows the demand of leadership.