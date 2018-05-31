IBB varsity prioritizes staff capacity devt

Share This





















From Yakubu Mustapha Minna.

The Vice Chancellor, Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University Lapai (IBBUL), Professor Muhammad Nasiru Maiturare has said that the management gave priority to staff capacity building and development and

urged staff to reciprocate by being more diligent and committed toward their duties.

Maiturare made the clarification yesterday in a reception organized by the management in honour of two former registrars of the university, Dr. Usman Ahmed and Sama’ila Muhammad for their meritorious service to the Institution.

The VC disclosed that several staff of the university have benefited from various training programmes aimed at enhancing their performances adding that the university will continue to consolidate on solid foundation of ensuring staff capacity development laid by its founding fathers.

According to him, “the importance of efficient and effective registry staff in the realization of the desired objective of the university cannot be over emphasized. I am therefore assuring you that every effort would be made by the management to consolidate on the foundation laid by the former registrars on staff capacity development programme.”

He called on the staff to desist from any acts capable of denting their reputation and that of the university, Professor Maiturare expressed satisfaction with their contribution of the former registrars to the development of the university.

He charged the registry staff to continue to demonstrate high level of diligence to their duties for the growth and development of the university.

In a remark, the Registrar, Alhaji Musa Ango Abdullahi expressed the appreciation of the management for the relentless and selfless contributions of the two former Registrars towards establishing efficient and dependable registry staff in the university.

Dr. Usman Ahmed served the University as the Registrar between 2007 to 2009 while Mallam Sama’ila Muhammad took over the affairs of the registry of the university from 2010 to 2017.