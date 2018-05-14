ICPC laments corruption in 774 LGs

Share This





















By Osaigbovo Iguobaro Benin

Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC), has lamented corruption across the 774 Local Government Areas in Nigeria.

ICPC Commissioner in charge of Edo State office, Mr. Olukile Olusesan, said this at Iguobazuwa, during his visit to the Executive Chairman of Ovia South-West Local Government Area of the state, Comrade Destiny Enabulele.

He described Local Government Councils in Nigeria as fettle grounds for corruption and blamed the menace on weak internal structures in local government administration in the country.

Olukile, recalled the support of activists which has largely contributed to the success of the Commission.

“Corruption is rampant in local government administration all over Nigeria. There are weak internal structures that encourage corrupt practices.

“The systems and procedures are too loose at the expense of a strict internal control. Majority of staff are lackadaisical to work they are employed to do.

“Many are complacent and are not ready to develop themselves to be in tune with International best practices and many other odds”, Olukile said.

Olukile, expressed confidence in the leadership of Ovia South-West Local Government Area, stressing that Comrade Destiny Enabulele has the “capacity to make positive and progressive change in his local government Council.

“He has participated in almost all our public education and enlightenment programs. He is diligent and resourceful and always eager to contribute to the betterment of the society,” he added.

The Chairman of the Council, Comrade Destiny Enabulele, told his guest that he will not betray the confidence reposed in him to serve the people.

According to him, “The primary concern of every responsible government is to see to the welfare of the people. It is because they are there, that is why we are here.”