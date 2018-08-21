IDP delivers quadruplet in Zamfara

Share This





















A 33-year-old, Zainab Salisu, an internally displaced person (IDP) in Maradun camp, Zamfara, has been delivered of a set of quadruplets, two males and two females.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mrs Salisu, who hailed from Gidan Dan-Guntu village in Maradun District, was delivered of the babies on Sunday, without complications.

The father of the quadruplets, Salisu Muhammad, told journalists before the delivery that his wife attended antenatal care only once at the Maradun General Hospital.

“Even then, her condition seemed normal but she could not get back to the hospital due to fear of attacks by bandits and so we managed her at home since this was not her first pregnancy.

“We, however, noticed that this particular pregnancy was too big but since she has had seven deliveries including a set of twins, we paid less attention.”

He said the woman went into a brief labour in the early hours of Sunday and she was assisted by traditional birth attendants at the IDP.

He said that that when he reported the development to the camp officials, they moved the mother and her quadruplets to Yariman Bakura Specialist Hospital in Gusau, the state capital.

A medical personnel from Maradun Local Government who pleaded for anonymity, told NAN that they decided to bring them to the hospital because “we believe they will receive better care.”

NAN reports that Zainab and her husband were among the more than 12,000 people displaced from nearly 20 communities in five local government areas of Maru, Maradun, Zurmi, Shinkafi and Anka, following nefarious activities of bandits in the last three months.(NAN) Niger rice farmers chair joins guber race, pledges end to hunger From Yakubu Mustapha Minna

The Chairman Niger State Rice Farmers Association, Alhaji Mahmood Sani has joined the governorship race in the state with a pledge to put an end to poverty and hunger through massive investments in agriculture.

The gubernatorial aspirant who made the former declaration in Bida organized by the committee of “inspirational leadership intervention”

from the nine local government areas that make up Niger South Senatorial District said he was answering a clarion call by youths and farmers associations in the state.

Alhaji Mohmood, popularity referred to as “Elmahdys” by farmers and youths in the state, said he felt very humbled and motivated by the clarion call from his people, mostly youths and farmers whom he said constitute majority of the electorates in the state.

Although the aspirant was yet to declare which political platform through which he wouldseek the mandate of the people, he however, noted that if given the chance to pilot the affairs of the state, revolutionizing the agricultural sector would be his key priority towards ending poverty and hunger amongst the people, and in addition, boost the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the state.

“My top priority would be agriculture because we all know that Niger is an agrarian state. We have the land mass and the required manpower to drive that sector and we are going to bring a lot innovations into the system.

“Agriculture is the mainstay of our economy and if we accord it the needed attention, it will contribute significantly towards reducing poverty and hunger, and also boost the internally generated revenue of the state”.

He also promised to address the issues of infrastructural decay, poor health care delivery, education and youth empowerment which are among his other priorities.

The millionaire farmer pointed out that bad leadership has put Niger state among the disadvantaged states in the country, over 42 years of its creation with all indices of underdevelopment staring at it face.

According to him, “We all know that since the creation of this state we have been grappling with infrastructural deficit, poor education and poor health care delivery problems.

“So we are coming to make a difference and bring about a holistic change in the system to make sure all facets of life in the state are put on the right track,” he said

The chairman told the crowd that he would announce the platform on which he will seek the people’s mandate in the coming weeks, stressing that “Today I am only answering the call from my people to come and run for governorship of Niger state.

“I don’t know which platform yet but we will decide on that very soon and inform the public,” he said

Earlier the Representative of the progressive youth alliance, one of the groups calling on him to contest the governorship, Nuhu Ali stated that Elmahdys as he is called, has always being on the side of the masses and supported their cause, hence the decision to endorse him for governor.

“We are endorsing Elmahdys for governor because we believe he is the only one that has the interest of the masses at heart.

“And most importantly he has the integrity and capacity to move Niger state forward based on his antecedents, that is why we have resolved to mobilize youths and farmers across the state in support of Elmahdy’s governorship bid,” he added