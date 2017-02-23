IDPs agric loan: Reps oppose arrest, prosecution of defaulters

Share This





















By Umar Muhammad Puma

The House of Representatives, on Wednesday expressed concern over the alleged harassment of Internally Displaced Persons in Adamawa, Borno and Yobe states over failure to repay loans granted them before their displacement.

The resolution of the House followed a motion moved by Rep. Adamu Kamale(PDP-Adamawa), on the need to halt the arrest and prosecution of returning IDPs over loans granted by the Bank of Agriculture.

Moving the motion, Kamale noted that most of the farmers at the point of displacement were beneficiaries of various Agric loans, subsidy on fertilizer, tractor hiring and implements.

The lawmaker explained that at the time of the attacks in the North-East by Boko Haram insurgents, most of the farm produced were still not harvested, adding that their livestock were carted away by the insurgents.

He expressed worry that presently, several returnee IDPs in the North-East were been threatened with arrest and prosecution over the loans granted to them.

The House therefore, mandated its committee on Agricultural Production and Services to investigate the matter and report back within four weeks for further legislative input.