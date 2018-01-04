IGP urged to liaise with clergy, monarchs for credible police recruitment

Share This





















By Paul Efiong with agency report

The National Association of Izalatul Bidia Waikamatul Sunna (JIBWIS) has advised the Inspector General of Police, (IGP) Ibrahim Kpotun-Idris to liaise with religious and traditional leaders to enlist only credible people in the Nigerian Police Force.

It’s National Chairman, Sheik Abdullahi Bala-Lau gave the advised during a courtesy call on the IGP in his office on Wednesday in Abuja.

Bala-Lau said such collaboration would assist the police in recruiting credible young people with the fear of God and imbued with good moral upbringing in the police.

He also commended the IGP for his commitment in reducing crime in the country especially on the nation’s highways.

According to him, the highways are now safe for travelers.

He also lauded his efforts in bringing down the menace of armed robbery and kidnapping and called on the people to continue to support the Police in the task of safeguarding lives and property.

Bala-Lau also commended the police boss for boldly reducing crime and criminality in the country.

He said: “We wish to commend the Nigeria Police Force under your watch for the dedication, commitment and complementary role to the presidency in the fight against electoral fraud, insurgency, kidnapping, terrorism, cattle rust as well as our silent enemy which is corrupting and indiscipline.

“We are aware that, the maintenance of peace and orderliness is never an essay task in any society worldwide, it is our fervent prayers that Almighty Allah will give you the sound health, wisdom and knowledge to ensure that law abiding Nigerians may go about their business peacefully without being wavered by any means.”

JIBWIS president further commended President Muhamnadu Buhari, for reposing tremendous confidence in the IGP, and enjoined him to do more in tackling the menace of robbery, kidnapping and cattle rustling among other bad vices.

Bala-Lau warned against negative comments aimed at denigrating leaders.

He , therefore, advised the IGP to remain focused in the task of providing security of lives and property of all Nigerians.

The associations’ helmsman, advised the top Police brat to ensure the improvement of officers wellbeing as an incentive for higher productivity.

Responding, IGP Kpotun-Idris commended them for visit and assured of his commitment to the protection of lives and property.

Kpotun-Idris also promised to liaise with both religious and traditional institutions in the country during Police recruitment exercises to ensure enlistment of credible persons in the Force.

He assured that he would live above board, and will as well ensure adequate protection of lives of properties of Nigerians.

The police boss said he would give priority to community policing with the view to providing adequate security to Nigerians.