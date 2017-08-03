IGP urged to probe Kogi assembly crisis

Share This





















From Ahmad Ibrahim, Lokoja

The Inspector General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris has been urged to set up a commission of enquiry to probe the role of his men in the invasion of the Kogi State House of Assembly by some hoodlums on Tuesday this week.

The Executive Director Centre for Human Rights and Conflict

Resolution, Mr. Idris Miliki Abdul made the call in a statement made available to newsmen in Lokoja yesterday.

He wondered why policemen stationed at the state assembly complex to protect lawmakers perfprming their constitutional duties would be watching helplessly while thugs unleash mayhem, adding with the present state of things in the state, no one is safe anymore.

The human rights activist therefore stressed the need for the ugly trend to be thoroughly investigated while those involved must be made to face the full wrath of the law to serve as deterrent to others, no matter their position in the police force.

He stressed that if those being paid with tax payers money to protect lives and property cannot carry out their responsibilities, something definitely must be wrong somewhere, insisting that the continuous breach of peace in the state can no longer be tolerated.

It further called on the state governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello to take decisive action to put a halt to incessant crises in the state, maintaining that the state cannot continue to swim in crises.

While enjoining the members of the state House of Assembly to remain united and continue to discharge their constitutional duties,ensuring separation of powers as enshrined in the constitution,the statement equally urged the citizens of the state to be vigilant and hold government accountable, where it fails to be alive to its responsibilities.