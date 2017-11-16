IGP vows to fish out killers of vigilante commander

Share This





















From Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Idris Ibrahim has vowed to fish out the killers of the head of the local vigilante group of Sabon Gaya in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna state, Haruna Maikagi.

He stated this during a police show force operation performed by the Zone 7 of the Nigeria Police Force along Kaduna – Abuja Expressway yesterday.

The IGP expressed sadness that an illustrious son of the community who has contributed enormously to the peace and security of the area can be sent to his early grave by people who are criminal minded. He disclosed that the Kaduna State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Abeh Agyole has been directed to begin investigation into the matter in order to bring out the perpetrators to book.

The IGP who was represented by the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) in charge of Zone 7, Salisu Fagge, however expressed dismay about the action of the communities to block the Kaduna –Abuja Expressway in order to express their grievances.

According to him, the Kaduna –Abuja Expressway is an important road connecting the north and southern part of the country, and on the sad day many motorists who are not aware of what is happening became stranded because of the actions of the community.

“I am here based on the instruction by IGP to talk to the people of Sabon Gaya over what happened on Sunday that led to the blocking of the road by angry members if the community to protest the killing of one of their sons who was a vigilante while working in his far.

“I want to assure the members of the community that, we have the capacity and power to provide security. We want to enjoin you to always report happenings to the police who are willing to salvage the situation.

“Nobody is allowed to take laws into their hands. It is not in the best interest of anyone to block Kaduna-Abuja highway knowing its importance as linking road between the north and the south.

“Please maintain peace and talk to district police officer on ground whenever the need arises. The CP has been directed to investigate the killing and very soon, you will see what will come out of this investigation. I want to assure you once again that we have the strength to protect you.”

Responding, Sir Gbagyi I, Dr. Danjuma Barde thanked the security operatives especially the police in their efforts to safeguard lives and property of his people saying, the community will help the police to succeed.

The traditional ruler, who was represented by one of his Chiefs, Alhaji Abubakar Badaru told the police boss that, the killings do not take place on the road or within the community, but most of them happened in the bush when the locals must have gone to the farm, urging the police to intensify aerial surveillance to address the trend.

The operation ‘Show of Force’ was conducted by Kaduna, Niger and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Commands which made up the Zone 7. The Show of Force started from Kaduna State Police Command with Hilux motorcade led by the State CP Abeh Agyole with senior Officers.

The Kaduna team met with other teams from Niger state, CP Austin Agbonlahor and his FCT counterpart, CP Sadiq Bello at Jere in Kagarko Local Government Area.

Also in the operation Show of Force is the AIG Salisu Fagge of Zone 7, who also led a team from the Force Headquarters.