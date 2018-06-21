I’ll ensure party supremacy – Oshiomohle

Share This





















By Umar Muhammad Puma

Former governor of Edo state, and a chairmanship aspirant for the office of National Chairman, Adams Oshiomohle, has promised to uphold party supremacy when elected as Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Oshiomohle also said that his leadership will be cleared on on the issues of economy and governance in a way that promote core values of progressives governance.

Speaking yesterday in Abuja when he held an interactive session with young stateholders of APC, Oshiomohle said it is the duty of the political parties, particularly a governing party to put policies on the economy, social policies and policies that affect how the society is organised and ran.

“My hope is that, if by the special grace of God I become the APC National Chairman, we will need to be very clear about all these and other issues and that anyone elected on our platform, including the President will be expected to conduct government and governance in a way that promote the core values of progressive governance.”

While decrying the act of promoting ethnic and religious matters by major political parties in the country, the former Labour leader said: “The whole idea of seeking election on a party platform is that there is a burden of ideas to be shared and that bind us together. To my recollection, we haven’t had any serious platform as a party where the agenda was to debate policy options of policy choices attached to each of policy we fought for.

“To me, this is what a political party should represent. It is not only meeting during elections, but meet from time to time to discuss policy option. I think that we are in a situation that the only thing that command banner headlines in our media today are more of issues of religion and ethnicity.

“I believe that it is the duty of the political parties, particularly a governing party to put policies on the economy, social policies; policies that affect how our society is organised and run and even issues of crime, to have a policy on how to fight crime. That way, we will be discussing issues. As we speak, most of us have simply become ethnic champions and we are moved by religious sentiments. Important as religion is, It became dysfunctional if our lives is simply defined the way we think or join a political party based on our religious belief.”

Oshiomohle assured that when emerge the next National Chairman, “we will subject everyone to the dictates of our constitution and remain faithful to the manifesto of the party on the basis of which we were elected by the Nigerian people.

“I believe that everything considered, we are still the favored party, but we must not take the support of the people for granted. My task is to be able to assist government at all levels to work in a way that reflect the core values of the APC.”