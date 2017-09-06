I’m committed to giving Nigerians better life, Buhari assures

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured that he was committed to giving

Nigerians a better life.

According to a statement made available by his Spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, the President gave the assurance while receiving farmers, businessmen, youths and politicians from Katsina state at his country home in Daura Tuesday.

The President also attributed his recovery from his recent ailment as a divine act of God.

Buhari said he returned to the country with renewed hope and strength to pursue policies that will improve the livelihood of the people, and reposition Nigeria for good.

“Considering the challenges we are facing as a nation, we have been doing our best to provide sustainable solutions, and we will keep doing our best.

“I am happy you came here today, and I am thankful for all the prayers. You are leaders of various groups at the grass root, and you are closer to the people so you understand these problems as well. We need your support,’’ he said.

In his remarks, the leader of the group of associations, Zannan-Daura, Alhaji Sani Ahmed Daura, said the President’s return signalled God’s interest in turning around the fortunes of the country.

“On behalf of all the elders here, we are grateful to God you returned alive, and in good health,’’ he said.

Daura, a former Assistant Inspector General of Police, said the President’s life of patience, endurance and contentment was exemplary, praying that God would give him more strength and wisdom to lead the country.

Earlier, President Buhari received the Emir of Katsina, Alhaji Abdulmumini Kabir Usman and his entourage.