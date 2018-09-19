Immoral acts, marital conflicts reduces in Kano, says Hisbah

Share This





















From Mustapha Adamu Kano

The Kano State Hisbah Board said it has noticed reduction in committing immoral acts, social and marital conflicts in the state.

This was stated by the Deputy Commander General (DCG) of the board, Mallam Nasir Isa during a press conference in the state, yesterday.

He added that the success was recorded, as a result of massive campaigns and enlightenment embarked upon by the board.

According to him, since its inception, the state Hisbah board did not rest on its ores in its resolve to rid the state of immorality, as it operates Islamic Sharia.

He expressed the board’s resolve to eradicate moral decadence among the people of the state for socio-economic development.

The DCG further explained that the board had engaged religious and community leaders in its campaign against social vices, adding that the commitment was to make Kano a crime-free society.