Immunization: Sultan refutes poisonous vaccines romour

Share This





















From: Gambo Ahmed, Lafia

The Sultan of Sokoto His Eminence, Sa’ad Abubakar III, has refuted rumours that immunization vaccines for polio and other communicable diseases kill, warning politicians to stop politicizing​ issues of health of innocent Nigerians.

The Sultan made the assertion during a courtesy visit to the Nasarawa state governor at the Government House in Lafia yesterday.

The Sultan who doubles as the founder and grand patron of the northern traditional leaders committee on primary health care is in Lafia, the Nasarawa state capital with other traditional rulers for the 3rd quarter meeting on Polio and other diseases eradication.

Abubakar who expressed discomfort on some reports in some quarters that vaccines earmarked for immunization have been contaminated to poison certain groups of people and followers of certain religion in the country.

He further urged Nigerians to disregard the falsehood information as well as warned those spreading the rumours to stop discouraging innocent Nigerians from participating in the immunization that will protect them against polio and other communicable diseases.

According to him, “There are two things we must never politicize and they are health and security issues. They affect everybody irrespective of religious or tribal background. I am so saddened when we heard that the vaccines contain poison to eliminate certain races”.

He continued, “We must never play politics with people’s lives. The vaccines are not meant to kill anybody but to protect Nigerians from this communicable disease. We will never support anything that will hurt anybody. So i urge our politicians and others to stop playing politics with the lives of anybody,”

He appealed to traditional rulers, religious leaders and other well meaning Nigerians to help enlighten the public on the vital importance of immunization to end the endemic status of some communicable diseases in the country.

The royal father also maintained that the essence of the committee set up eight years ago by himself is to fight polio and other communicable diseases especially in Northern Nigeria and sensitize parents on the need to embrace immunization.

“Health is the most important thing to human beings. No matter how strong, brilliant and smart you are, if you are not healthy, you are useless. That is why we set up this committee 8 years ago to fight polio and other communicable diseases,” he said.

He, however, commended the Nasarawa state government for its enviable contributions to the health sector especially primary health, stressing that the efforts prompted the committee to choose Nasarawa state for its 3rd quarter meeting.

Responding, Governor Umaru Al-Makura of Nasarawa state thanked the Sultan and other members of the committee for choosing​ Nasarawa state to hold its 3rd quarter meeting to deliberate on ways of protecting Nigerians from communicable diseases.

His words; “We are proud, grateful for your advocacy and campaign on health which you have personally embarked on across Nigeria. Your efforts on polio and other communicable diseases are efforts that have saved us from dooms day.

Al-Makura, however, appealed to the committee and state governments in Northern Nigeria to take seriously the threat of Monkey pox so as to prevent it from spreading to innocent Nigerians in Northern Nigeria.