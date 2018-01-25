Imolites in FCT charged to be law abiding

Share This





















From Abba-Eku Onyeka

President-General , Imo Community in Abuja , Chief Ike Ohasi has charged Imolites (Ndimo) in Abuja the Federal Capital Territory to continue to involve God in their dealings in the year 2018.

He also urged them to keep being law-abiding as well as supportive to the government of the day.

Chief Ike Obasi said this in his New Year message to his people in his office in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

He said: “2017 and its Christmas had come and gone and I want to thank God for having seen us through before, during and after the yuletide. Life is full of ups and downs and I believe that with the involvement of God in our lives, hardship will be a thing of the past, because tough time doesn’t last, but tough people do. I pray that we continue to celebrate more Christmases in the future. Now that we are in 2018, I want to thank God for making it possible for us to witness this New Year. I urge my people not only to continue to involve God in their dealings, but also to be law abiding and supportive to the government. I pray and believe that this 2018 will be great to all of us,”

He, however, commended them for the support they have been giving him and members of his executives and urged them to extend such to the next ones to be elected at the expiration of his tenure in September, 2018.

Commending Governor Rochas Okorocha of his state for performance, the President General urged him to treat with urgency the land they requested from him where Ndimo in the Diaspora will build leaving houses on. He said that the land if given would be called Abuja Estate.