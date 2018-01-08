In search of firewood… 4 underage girls drown in Jigawa -Police

Share This





















By Ese Awhotu with agency report

It was a black day in Jigawa yesterday as four underage girls who, in search of firewood, attempted swimming across a pond in Sakwaya Village in Dutse Local Government Area of the State but got drowned.

The deceased were said to be residents of Sakwaya village.

The spokesman of the state police command, Abdu Jinjiri, confirmed the incident in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Sunday in Dutse.

He gave their names as Sumayya Gadi 7, Zuwaira Abdulhamidu 12, Gaji Saidu 12 and Ummi Saidu 11.

He said the deceased drowned in the pond after they tried to swim on their way to fetch firewood in nearby Farantawa Village of Albasu Local Government Area of Kano State.

Jinjiri said that the incident was reported to the police by the relatives of the victims around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, after they recovered their corpses.

He said the deceased were confirmed dead at a nearby hospital stressing that the Corpses have been buried according to Islamic rites.

He advised parents and guardians in the area to monitor movement of their children and wards in order to avoid such tragedy.

The spokesman also urged the public to be assist distressed persons during emergencies.

Recall that in April 2017, the Police also confirmed that eleven people drowned in various rivers in the state in the last one month.

A statement issued by the spokesman of the command, SP Abdu Jinjiri, in Dutse described the number of people drowned within such period as “outrageous”.

The police had decried the outrageous number of people drowned in rivers in the state in the last one month.

It serious concern over the spate of drowning in the state, noting that no fewer than eleven of such ugly incidents were recorded in places such as Ringim, Guri, Kiyawa, Dutse, involving children and adults alike within the last one month.

The Police had also urged parents and guardians to monitor their children or wards sent on errands so as to reduce the disturbing incidents of drowning to the barest minimum.