Independence: FG declares Monday public holiday

By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Federal Government has declared Monday, 2nd October, 2017 Public Holiday to commemorate Nigeria’s 57th Independence Anniversary.

This was contained in a statement issued yesterday in Abuja by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, Abubakar G. Magaji.

It said the Minister, Lt Gen. Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau (Rtd), who made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government, congratulated Nigerians on the anniversary and urged them to sustain the collective efforts towards maintaining and strengthening the unity of Nigeria.

Gen. Dambazau emphasized Government’s commitment to promoting national unity, economic growth and political development on democratic principles.

He noted that in the past 57 years, Nigeria has made a lot of progress and positive impact not only on its citizens but also on human development globally.

The Minister enjoined all Nigerians to remain steadfast in the love and care of the country, noting that strong sense of ownership of one’s country is vital to the sustainable development of the nation.