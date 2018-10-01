Independence: Nigeria’s future is safe with Buhari -Nasarawa Speaker

Share This





















By Gambo Ahmed Lafia

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly Speaker, Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi has opined that the nation’s future is safe, brighter and assured with President Muhammadu Buhari at the helm of affairs of the country.

Balarabe Abdullahi who made the assertion in Lafia in an interview with newsmen on the journey of Nigeria in the last 58 years and Nasarawa State in the last 22 years as the country celebrates the 2018 Independence Day.

Abdullahi stated that President Buhari is a candidate due for presidential race in 2019 general elections, urging Nigerians to support his re-election bid in the interest of development.

He maintained that President Buhari deserves second term considering the landmark achievements of his government in all facets of life, noting that majority of Nigerians appreciated and acknowledged his achievements and are ready to support him beyond 2019.

Balarabe Abdullahi further said President Buhari is consolidating on the legacies of the nation’s founding fathers and is restoring Nigeria dignity in global communities.

On Nasarawa State at 22 years of its creation, the state number three citizen said the people of the state have every course to celebrate because the journey has been so far in peace, unity and development.

Balarabe Abdullahi lauded the giant developmental strides of Gov.Tanko Al-Makura in the last seven years, noting that the governor has done wonderfully well by touching every segment of the society in his developmental achievements.

The speaker enjoined the people of the state to embrace peace and unity as the first weapon for development so that collectively they would move Nasarawa state to the Promised Land.