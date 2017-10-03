Independence: Senate re-echoes indivisibility of Nigeria

Share This





















…Harps on more unification policies

By Christiana Ekpa and Ikechukwu Okaforadi

Senate yesterday congratulated Nigerians on the 57th independence anniversary, harping on the need to use the window provided by the Nation’s independence anniversary on the 1st of October 2017 to advocate for peace and unity of the Nation.

The senate also emphasized the need for Federal Government to make that will unite the country rather than dividing the nation.

Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekwerenmadu, who moved a motion through a point of order, congratulated Nigeria and Nigerians on the independence anniversary celebration which is due on Sunday.

“The nation’s independence anniversary, has recorded improvements in several sectors despite its challenges.

“I can recollect at Independence then, we had only one university, but as at present, Nigeria has over 200 universities across the country, same goes for every other sector of the economy”, he said.

He called on all Nigerians to eschew bitterness and tap into the benefits that come with the country’s diversity.

Senate minority leader, Godswill Akpabio, on his part advocated for justice and fairness to all irrespective of any consideration.

He called on the senate to look into the issue of restructuring and work towards rejigging the system for the benefit of all.

Contributing to the motion, senator Biodun Olujimi called for introspection. She stressed the need for a convergence of thoughts on how to make the welfare of Nigerians the utmost priority.

“The leadership of this country should have an introspection into how to resolve the challenges bedeviling Nigerians.”We need to congratulate ourselves, because lesser nations would not have come this far,” she said.

Also senator Samuel Anyanwu called for sober reflection adding that Nigeria is having serious spiritual problem and called on leadership of the country to get to the root of the matter and seek atonement.

Also senator Joshua lidani (Gombe South) said that vices such as robbery, kidnapping and others remain daily occurrences.

“We claim to be a religious people, but we lack the requirements of religion. We should go back to our maker so that God will have mercy on us. We should pray for forgiveness,” Lidani said.

Other lawmakers who added their voice to the debate stressed on the need for focused leadership that would lead the country towards the path of growth and prosperity.

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki in his own remarks, declared that Nigerians across the divides must continue to sue for peace despite the challenges the country is going through.

He added that the task to make Nigeria greater is a collective responsibility of every citizen.