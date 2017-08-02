Industry minister, Enelamah emerges WTO vice chair

Share This





















By Ab’eku ‘kachukwu Abuja

Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Okechukwu Enelam

ah, has been elected the Vice-Chairperson representing Africa, for the 11th World Trade Organisation (WTO) Ministerial Conference.

This latest development was made available to journalists in a release from the Ministry signed by Constance Ikokwu, Strategy and Communications Adviser to the Honorable Minister.

According to the release, Nigeria’s election was decided at the meeting of the WTO General Council on 26 July, 2017, adding that the General Council acts on behalf of the Ministerial Conference on all WTO affairs. It meets as the Dispute Settlement and Trade Policy Review Body (TPRB) to oversee procedures for disputes settlements between members and to analyse members’ trade policies.

The Ministerial Conference, which meets every two years, is the topmost decision-making body of the WTO that brings together members of the organisation, all of which are countries or customs unions and can take decisions on matters under any of the multilateral trade agreements. The election therefore s viewed as an important recognition of Nigeria’s leadership role at the WTO and contributions on trade policies.