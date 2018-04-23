INEC dismisses report on creation of 30,000 new polling units

Share This





















By Lateef Ibrahim, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has dismissed the insinuation that it intends to create 30,000 new polling units to compromise the 2019 General Elections.

The Professor Mahmud Yakubu-led INEC specifically described the insinuation as “false, misleading, unfounded” and should be disregarded.

The Commission, in a statement weekend by the Chief Press Secretary to its Chairman, Mr Rotimi Oyekanmi assured the public that its decisions and actions shall always be guided by the provisions of the extant laws and its determination to respond to requests by Nigerians to serve them better.

It added that such will only be done only after full consultation with all stakeholders.

According to the statement, “The attention of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been drawn to some newspaper reports alleging that the Commission had perfected plans to re-introduce 30,000 new polling units in order to compromise the 2019 General Elections.

“The fact of the matter is that in response to 3,789 requests so far received nationwide for the creation of new polling units, the Commission directed its Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) to thoroughly asses and provide it with information on:

*New settlements that are not served or inadequately served by existing polling units;

*Areas with natural barriers that hinder access to existing polling units;

*Areas that are distant from existing polling units; and

*Areas affected by communal and other conflicts that make voting in existing polling units unsafe for voters.

“These reports are still being awaited from the States. It is these reports and the information they contain that will be collated and carefully examined by the Commission in order to determine what changes may be necessary in the current polling units profile of the country. “Therefore, the insinuation that the Commission intends to create 30,000 new polling units to compromise the 2019 General Elections is false, misleading, unfounded and should be disregarded.

“We assure the public that our decisions and actions shall always be guided by the provisions of the extant laws and our determination to respond to requests by Nigerians to serve them better.

“Even so, this will be done only after full consultation with all stakeholders”, the commission explained.