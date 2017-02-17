INEC, NASENI to perfect plans for electronic voting

Share This





















By Ikechukwu Okaforadi and Christiana Ekpa

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) told the Senate that it will meet with the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) to discuss the possibility of deploying the electronic voting device which NASENI has developed for the 2019 general elections.

The chairman of the commission, Mahmoud Yakubu, who appeared before the Senate committee on Finance to discuss issues relating to the budget of the agency, said specifically that the commission has directed its Information, Communication and Technology (ICT) department to liaise with the NASENI to explore the potentials of applying the device in the next general elections.

Yakubu, who disclosed that the commission will, on or before the end of February, unveil its strategic plans for the 2019 general elections and what the election may cost the nation, just as he said the cost of the election will be staggered to avoid the commission presenting huge figures to the National Assembly in 2019 budget.

He however expressed doubts over the potentials of applying the device for the election, saying that the time constraint may make it impossible for the commission to adopt the device.

The INEC chairman, while trying to explain why the agency may not be able to produce the device enough before the next general election, said there are about one hundred and twenty thousand polling units across the country, in addition to about thirty thousand voting points.

He explained that the NASENI is expected to produce the device for these polling units and voting points if the E-voting should be adopted for the 2019 elections, pointing out that this may be difficult for the agency.

Though he said if the agency can produce the device enough before the 2019 election date, with all the legislative bottlenecks removed, the commission does not have any objection to deploying the device for the general elections.

Meanwhile, he advocated for the amendment of the Electoral Act to allow diaspora voting, saying that INEC wants the system to be introduced into the country, as a proactive measure to encourage political parties to campaign for votes outside the country.

Mahmoud assured the lawmakers that the commission is ready for the logistics required for the diaspora voting, including registration, voters education, but are only being inhibited by legal challenges, though he said the process, based on experiences of other countries, is expensive.

Nevertheless, he said the commission received through the envelop system in the 2016 budget the sum N45 billion, and the same is also budgeted for it in the 2017 appropriation bill that is in the National Assembly.

He also recalled that in 2014, 87 billion was budgeted for the 2015 election because there was a strategic plan by the commission then, adding that this is why they wanted to have a strategic plan to know what exactly the next general election in 2019 will cost Nigeria.