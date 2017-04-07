Influx of almajiri from Niger, Chad north’s biggest threat -Ganduje

Share This





















From Mohammad Ibrahim, Kaduna

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Gandoje yesterday said ‘almajiri’ syndrome is one of the most serious problems in northwest geopolitical zone of the country.

According to him, in Kano state alone there are about 3 million of these children roaming the streets.

Ganduje disclosed this while participating in a discussion alongside governors of Kaduna, Zamfara and the deputy governor of Jigawa state during the Kaduna State Economic and Investment Summit held in Kaduna with the theme: The Integration of the North West Zone.

He said, the ‘almajiris’ do come from Niger Republic, Cameron and Chad.

“In Kano, we undertook a survey and we found out that we have more than three million ‘almajiris’ and ‘almajiri’ syndrome is one of the serious problems that we have in the North West geopolitical zone.

“ What we discovered from our survey is that many of these ‘almajiris’ come from Niger Republic, some from Chad, northern Cameroon and some from other states of the north west.

“So if we can come together and have a common synergy to introduce a common legislation, preventing the movement of school age children from one place to another, I think the states will find it very easy to address the problem of ‘almajiri’ syndrome. “Another issue is that we are individually conducting our educational programmes, if we come together to see how we can have different programmes in our university curriculum, it will help us specialised and we can even build universities that will specialised in the various programmes, thereby saving energy and resources for the development of our region.

“The potentials of the north west are very obvious. The north west has the highest water density in the whole of west Africa . The amount of water is such that they can feed the whole of West Africa and this is something that needs to be tapped, “ he said

Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai pointed out that Northwest have the largest number of out-of-school children.

“We have the largest number of girls not completing basic education, we have the lowest levels of women giving birth in hospitals and health clinics, we have the highest infant mortality rate, we have the highest maternity mortality and morbidity rate.

“Unless we recognise that and come together, and address our common challenges, we will continue to pull Nigeria backward, in my opinion, and that is the last thing we want” he said

While Zamfara governor, Abdulhazeez Yari said North west integration is important and key.

“We have advantage than any other zone in the country when it come to agriculture. We have the land, we have the people, we are the most populous zone, so we have to take advantage of that. When you talk about education, in the north, we are backward and we have comparative advantage from one state to the other. I have seen one indices that shows that about 65 per cent of our people are leaving in poverty.

“As long as we fail to fix education, getting those children out of school back to school and put the necessary infrastructure, we will still be behind.