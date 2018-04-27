Insecurity: Army Barrack in Mubi, Borno coming

Share This





















By Christiana Ekpa and Umar Muhammad Puma

The House of Representatives yesterday moved for the establishment of an Army Barrack in Mubi, Borno, to address the multiple security challenges in the zone.

This was sequel to adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon. Adamu D. U. Kamale (Adamawa PDP) at the plenary.

Moving the motion, Monguno said that Mubi is commercially viable and it is one of the most populated towns in the zone.

He said that Mubi is a strategic town bordering Michika, Uba and Hong all of which are bordering the deadly Sambisa forest being used as a major hide out by the Boko Haram insurgents.

The lawmaker said that Mubi, in spite of its strategic location, sharing border with the Republic of Cameroon had no barracks.

He added that the nearest military barracks to Mubi are located in Yola and Biu which are almost 300km away.

The legislator said that the existing barracks could not serve the population of Mubi and nearby local governments in circumstances that required rapid response.

“Mubi is the most viable in terms of spring of insurgency, yet very vulnerable due to low security presence with absence of military barracks despite the strategic location, its high population density and Commercialization,” he said.

Mongonu said that the lives and property of innocent Nigerians in Mubi and the surrounding areas which includes Madagali, Michika, Maiha, Mubi South, Hong and Gombi will continue to be jeopardised against the spirit of the constitution.

According to him, the Constitution declares that the security and the welfare of the people is the primary purpose of government.

Monguno, who is the Chairman, House Committee on Agriculture stressed the need for urgent actions to be taken to establish the barracks to further enhance the security of the area.

In his ruling, the Speaker of the house, Mr Yakubu Dogara mandated the House Committees on Army and Defence to ensure compliance.