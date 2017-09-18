Insecurity: Buhari meets Borno, Kano, Sokoto govs

Share This





















…leaves for US to attend UN Assembly

By Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday met behind closed doors with the governors of Borno (Kashim Shettima), Kano (Abdullahi Ganduje) and Sokoto states (Aminu Tambuwal) in the Presidential Villa, Abuja, before departing for New York, USA.

Malam Imam Imam, the Special Adviser to the Sokoto State governor on Media, confirmed the meeting of the governors with the President on his Facebook page.

Femi Adesina, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President also confirmed the departure of President Buhari to New York, through the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja

Adesina posted on his Facebook page: “President Buhari departs Abuja to New York for 72nd Session of the United Nation General Assembly on Sept. 17, 2017.’’

It was reliably gathered that the President might have been briefed by the northern governors on some national issues including the security situations in their respective states.

Shettima, also the chairman of the Northern State Governors’ Forum, had in a statement issued in Maiduguri, lauded the residents of the region for keeping the peace in the face of the recent clashes between members of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and soldiers in some parts of the South East region.

“No Nigerian deserves to be punished for the mere fact that he or she happens to be living or doing legitimate business in any part of the country,’’ Shettima was quoted in the statement.

IPOB has been proscribed by the south east governors and declared as a terrorist group by the military.

However, Sokoto metropolis, on Saturday, witnessed minor social unrest as some armed youths in their hundreds, set ablaze a building along Bello Way where Igbo traders have shops in what appeared to be a response to reported attacks on some northern traders in some parts of the South East region.

One of the victims, William Emmanuel had told newsmen that his Honda Civic car was torched by unidentified youths along Emir Yahaya Road, while another victim, chief Okafor, said his house was razed by some suspected arsonists.

The incident was believed to have forced other Igbo traders at nearby Sahara street to close down their shops and run for safety.

Igbo merchants in some parts of Kaduna metropolis in Kaduna state on Saturday also refused to open their shops for fear of the unknown.

But the 19 Northern state governors, had through a statement issued by its chairman, Kashim Shettima, called on the army to remain on the alert in the region with a view to tackling any possible break down of law and order in the states.

President Buhari, after the meeting with governors, left Abuja for New York to join other world leaders at the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 72), would during the visit, participate in the General Debate where he was expected to deliver the country’s National Statement.

The theme for this year’s Debate is: “Focusing on People: Striving for Peace and a Decent Life for All on a Sustainable Planet.”

Buhari would also join other world leaders at the welcoming reception to be hosted by the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres.

The Nigerian leader would also hold a bilateral meeting with the UN scribe as well as a lunch meeting with President Donald Trump of the United States of America, along with other world leaders.

The president, who was being accompanied by the governors of Zamfara, Ebonyi and Ondo States as well as key cabinet ministers, would transit through London on his way back to the country.