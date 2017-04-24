Insecurity is now history in Taraba state –Gov.

Share This





















From Femi Oyelola, kaduna

The Governor of Taraba State, Darius Ishaku has said that within the short period he assumed office as the governor, the story of the security challenges facing the state has become a thing of the past in spite of the composition of the state with over 66 tribes.

Governor Ishaku explained that due to the peace that the people of Taraba State are currently enjoying, the state is moving towards being one that all and sundry can be proud of.

Ishaku made this assertion during his condolence visit to the family of late Alhaji Ahmadu Chanchangi shortly after he was received by the family members.

Darius Ishaku described the late Ahmadu Chanchangi as a pillar whose contributions to humanity must be emulated.

Ishaku called on the children and family members of the philanthropist to ensure continuity and sustain the tempo of good virtues that their father was known for.

“Chanchangi was an achiever, a peace builder who had invested in peaceful co-existence of the people irrespective of their tribes, background, and religion, so with these virtues he needS to be emulated, ” he said. The governor stressed further that late Chanchangi was very hardworking, focused and a God fearing man who had used all his life to serve God.

The governor said: “I was able to put that into consideration and today the story has change, “he explained.