Insecurity: Niger Govt, motor cycle riders partner on intelligence gathering

Share This





















By Ese Awhotu Abuja

Niger State Government is to partner with the Amalgamated Commercial Motorcycle Riders Association of Nigeria, ACOMORAN in the state to set up intelligence and discipline units in the association to check intra-city crimes.

Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani-Bello said this has become necessary in order to ensure security, orderliness and safety on intracity highways in the State.

He disclosed this at the weekend when the association paid him a courtesy visit in his office in Minna, the state capital.

The Governor who decried the development noted that security reports have shown that motorcycles are mostly used to engage in criminal activities in the state, hence the need for the association to put internal mechanism to check on bad eggs in its rank and file.

A statement signed by Jibrin Baba Ndace Chief Press Secretary to the governor which disclosed this yesterday, said he promised to ensure capacity building for people that will be engaged by the association through training by the Police and the Directorate of State Services (DSS) so as to enable them discharge their duties effectively and efficiently.

“I want to see that there is a an intelligence unit in ACOMORAN to ensure security in the state because when the unit is setup we ensure that they undergo training with the police as well as the DSS. This is because those who engage in kidnapping and robbery use motorcycles to

carry out these criminal activities”.

“There is also the need for registration and display of plate numbers on every motorcycle to make it easy for security agencies to identify culprits who use motorcycles to commit crimes and it will also help in the identification of stolen motorcycles.

He also emphasized the need for a disciplinary department which he said would be responsible for the systematic control of ensuring obedience and safety as the commercial motorcycle rider go about their business.

“There should also be a disciplinary unit in the ACOMORAN to ensure the safety of passengers, observe speed limit and avoid the overloading of passengers”.

Governor Sani-Bello then solicited for the support of the association towards peaceful coexistence in the state, adding that the association would serve as a tool for sensitization as it is well structured.

The Governor then disclosed of plans to acquire and make available tricycles which be giving out on loan to members of the association in order to boost their business and ensure their safety.

Earlier, Chairman ACOMORAN, Comrade Shafi Ladan who commended Governor Abubakar Sani -Bello for the giant strides recorded in the last 3 years of his administration called on the state government to make tricycles available to them through loan so that they can own tricycles.

The association then assured Governor Sani-Bello of their support in the next general elections.