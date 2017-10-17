Inspirational Blogger, Laju Iren unveils book in Abuja

Share This





















By Ochiaka Ugwu

An inspirational blogger and Motivational Speaker, Pastor Laju Iren has unveiled an inspirational book in Abuja titled “Selfies With Bible Girls”

Iren who unveiled the book during a dauntless conference in Abuja on Sunday, organized to encourage humanity, both men and women to live above fear and discover their purpose in Christ Jesus noted that the book captures the stories of various women in Bible which was retold in a captivating and attractive way to reflect the present realities.

Speaking further, the Nigerian born accomplished author informed that the piece will help one understand that in spite of the time these great Bible amazons lived, their challenges were quite similar to the challenges humanity are contending with today.

Iren said that if these people could deal with their challenges squarely why the present generation who were exposed with a lot of opportunity can’t find real solution to theirs.

She informed there are lessons to learn from each woman’s narration as outlined in the essay which could arise in our daily lives not just as a woman, but as humans.

Iren stated that one is certain to find questions after each chapter that will help her reflect and make needed amendment for good.

She informed that whether man, woman, youth, girl or boy, they all need to get the book as they will see themselves in its pages.

Iren said that it will also help in self rediscovery which will certainly lead to positive action that will open one’s senses on what defines her as a person.

In conclusion, Iren said the book will inspire you to discover your life purpose and help you in achieving it.

The audience was greatly inspired by her discuss which borders on real life experience and activities.