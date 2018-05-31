Institutionalise fight against corruption – TI Chair urges Nigeria

Share This





















By Musa Adamu Abuja

The Chair of Transparency International (TI), Ms Delia Ferreria Rubio, said that although rules were necessary, they were not enough in the fight against corruption.

She said while visiting the Minister of Information, Lai Muhammed, in company of Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, the Executive Director of Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) – local chapter of TI – during her visit to Nigeria.

She said that TI, through its local chapter in Nigeria, CISLAC, was willing to cooperate with the Ministry in the fight against corruption.

She also asked that the fight be institutionalised so the same issues do not arise when another government comes into power.

In his speech, Mr Auwal pointed out that TI only collates the report of the perception of corruption from various institutions like the World Bank and analyses it, the Executive Director of CIaSLAC, adding that NGOs support the government when they were doing well and raise red flags in areas where they were not doing well.

He also said that CISLAC had in various capacities interacted with government and had assisted in capacity building in so many areas, which shows that the organisation was interested in the success of the country.

In his response, the Minister, Lai Muhammed, welcomed the TI chair to Nigeria and thanked the TI chair for making Nigeria her first point of call in Africa.

He said there was no government that had been as transparent as the present administration.

He said: “TI and CISLAC fail to see and appreciate the sociological dynamics of fighting corruption. They do not look at the picture but condemn the efforts of the government, like in tha case of the Corruption Perception Index (CPI).

“NGOs have constituted themselves as an opposition party. There should be constant interaction with the government instead.”

The Minister said his office was open for collaboration to aid the government in its fight against corruption.