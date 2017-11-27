Insurgency: Nigerian Diaspora doctors train health workers on trauma victims

Share This





















From Ado Abubakar Musa, Jos

Worried by reported cases of mental depression, leading to deaths due to trauma, emanating from incessant civil unrests in Nigeria, a nongovernmental organization “Nigeria IDP Diaspora Support Group” have trained Nigerian health workers in trauma handling.

According to Dr. Wake Lagundoye who is the coordinator of the group, said the training was aimed at training key stakeholders to help mitigate in the many cases of traumatized patients resulting from crisis.

The training which held at the Plateau state Specialist Hospital Jos drew participants from medical doctors and community caregivers.

According to the members of the group, they came, purposely to render humanitarian service to Nigerians as part of its social and humanity service to their father land.

Earlier, in an address, local organizing coordinator of the event, Dr. Daniel Mwanmut, a retired Occupational Health Physician said the training will facilitate better opportunities to treat depression related issues, particularly those of Internally Displaced Persons (IDP)

Dr. Mwanmut, said the 45 participants were drawn from Medical Doctors, Community worker Pharmacists, civil societies, truama victims, and other social welfare caregivers, drawn from nine states in the country.

Presenting a lecture at the workshop, Dr. Geoffrey Ijomah, said emotional stresses create more trauma, depression, and mental stress, and it kills faster.

Dr. Ijoma is a former consultant, forensic Psychiatrist with special interest in psychotherapy. He said self care for trauma was needed.

Similarly, Dr. Femi Adebajo, said manifestation of traumatized patients could lead to mental disorder.