Int’l human rights day: Disables seek Buhari’s assistance

By Paul Efiong

The Joint National Association of Peoples With Disabilities (JONAPWD) has called on President Mohammedu Buhari to use the occasion of the International Human Rights Day celebration to address problems of people with disabilities as the panacea for achieving human right in Nigeria.

Arising from a Round Table Workshop on Exploring A Legal Framework in the Human Right Treaty and the Rights of Persons with Disability in Nigeria, the Issues and Challenges held yesterday in Abuja, the National President of JONAPWD, Ms Ekaete Umoh lamented that issues affecting people with disability have been relegated to background in Nigeria by the government.

He said that Nigeria as a country is a signatory to the United Nations Universal Declaration on Human Right and should be able to effect positive changes on matter affecting those with disabilities.

The group also agreed to declare a national day for mourning, fasting and prayers to press home their demand on government to assent to their Bill which has been with the presidency.

In her remarks, the Senior Programme Officer of SIGHTSAVERS in Nigeria, Marthe Damina, called on every member to contribution on how to get the president ascent to their bill.

On his part, the National President, Nigerian Association of the Deaf(NWAP) and Board Member JONAPWD, Alhaji Dagba Suleiman urged members of JONAPWD nationwide to embark on aggressive campaign through which sons and daughters of lawmakers who are physically challenged should be engaged in the ongoing struggle for the Bill to scale through from the presidency.