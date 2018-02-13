Int’l Islamic Varsity honours Senator Wamakko for service to humanity

Share This





















By Ese Awhotu

The International Islamic University, Mbali, Uganda, has honoured Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, for his meritorious service to humanity, especially his penchant for the education of the youths.

This is contained in a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Bashir Rabe Mani and issued to newsmen in Sokoto on Sunday.

The statement said that, Senator Wamakko who is also the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Basic and Secondary Education, was bestowed with the honour at the University’s 30th Anniversary and Convocation, held at Mbali city, 220 kilometers away from the Ugandan Capital, Kampala.

The statement quoted the Vice Chancellor of the Institution, Dr Ahmad Kawesa Ssengendo as appreciating the sustained support of Senator Wamakko to it, along side other notable individuals and some countries , globally.

Dr Ssengendo attributed the myriad of tangible achievements recorded by the University to such invaluable steady support and cooperation.

The Vice Chancellor averred that, the Institution had graduated no fewer than 25,000 students in the last thirty years.

Responding, Senator Wamakko commended the gesture of the University and pledged to do more to ensure that youths, women and other vulnerable groups continue to acquire education, at all levels.

The Marafan Hausa further described education as the only panacea to the majority of the problems plaguing societies, across the world.

Senator Wamakko further reiterated the commitment of the National Assembly, to ensure the adequate funding of education, at all levels.