Int’l Peace Day: Coalition partners Peoples Daily on national unity

By Ochiaka Ugwu

In a bid to strengthen national unity, some good spirited Nigerians under the auspices of Coalition for Concerned Nigerians may have concluded plans to partner Peoples Media Limited, publishers of Peoples Daily and Peoples Daily weekend titles in fostering the unity of the country.

The group in a press statement released in Abuja and signed by duo of Aisha Waziri Umar and Bright Jaja, both from the Organising Committee noted that the group was a coalition of concerned Nigerians across Nigeria and beyond who were organising the #Mad4Naija Unity Carnival as an expression of patriotism and love for Nigeria and as a collective response to the acts of violence, hate speech and calls for division among various quarters of the country.

According to the statement, “#Mad4Naija Unity Carnival is also intended to commemorate the United Nations International Day of Peace; observed each year on the 21st of Septemberand is in line with the 2017 theme “Together for Peace: Respect, Safety and Dignity for All.”

Continuing, it stated that the event which is aimed at promoting peace and unity in Nigeria, regardless of diverse backgrounds, ethnicities, culture and religion was scheduled to take place on the 23rd of September 2017, at the Eagle Square, Abuja.

It informed that it will serve as a veritable tool to build bridges across the nation and as a means to display diversity and enormous power innate in Nigerians.

“Features of the carnival will include cultural and artistic performances representing various ethnic groups and tribes. It would also showcase Nigerian delicacies with a food fair. There would be an open market for made in Nigeria products and a concert featuring performances by top Nigerian artistes with the theme of peace and unity.

“The event is designed to use culture and entertainment as a catalyst for unity, peace and economic prosperity. The objective is to create an environment that promotes peaceful co-existence and inspire young people to contribute to the development and growth of Nigeria” the statement concluded.