IPAC condoles Chairman over father’s death

By Ikechukwu Okaforadi

The Inter-Party Advisory Council of Nigeria (IPAC) has condoled its chairman, Mohammad Nalado, over the death of his father, Alhaji Nalado Haruna, who died yesterday after a brief illness.

In a statement issued by the National Secretary of the Council, Sam Eke, IPAC said it received with shock the news of the demise of Salihu Nalado Daura.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with you and members of your family in this period of bereavement. The death of a father at any age is very painful and devastating as the pillar and strength of the family.

“We are however, consoled that he lived a life worthy of emulation as a devote Muslim, community leader, philanthropist and a role model to young people”, IPAC said in the statement said.

While deriving consolation in the fact that the deceased left behind, successful children; including the current chairman of IPAC, Mohammad Nalado, who is also the chairman of Accord Party (AP), the council urged him to accept the heartfelt condolences, even as it prayed God to repose his sole.