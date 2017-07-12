IPCR, ISS train Int’l students on conflict management

Share This





















By Ochiaka Ugwu

The Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR) in collaboration with the Institute for Security Studies (ISS) has commenced training of foreign countries on Basic Conflict Management (BCM).

Twenty-three (23) participants from Ghana and Cameroon on the sponsorship of ISS have already started a 2 week certificate course on the BCM along with some Nigerian participants. The course is being run by the IPCR’s National Peace Academy and the ISS’s African Centre for Peace Studies and Training.

While welcoming the participants, the Director General of IPCR, Professor Oshita O. Oshita pointed out that African youth need programming experience to prepare them towards contributing usefully

as game changers in the continent.

Professor Oshita said it was high time for the capacity of the youths to be developed so that they would fit well into leadership responsibility for the good of Africans and the world. He then urged participants to see the training as a unique opportunity.

In the same vein, the Programme Manager for ISS’s African Centre for Peace Studies and Training, Mrs. Golda Keng disclosed that ISS is a Pan-African think-tank and do non-profit organization that has been involved in improving human security in Africa.

Mrs. Keng mentioned that ISS has been working with UN, AU, Governments, strategic agencies and civil societies among others to impact policy change, better skills and accountability in Africa adding that it has been training the police, investigators, judicial workers, peace builders on conflict analysis and prevention.

She said IPCR and ISS are in partnership to promote peace, robust human security and better delivery in Nigeria and Africa. ISS according to her has offices in Ethiopia, South Africa, Senegal, Abidjan and Kenya.

Coordinator of the IPCR’s academy, Dr. Bose Awodola enjoined state governments and organizations as well as individuals in the country to avail themselves the opportunity provided by IPCR to train themselves and their employees in order to mainstream peace generally in our entire system for sustainability in the country.

Dr. Awodola maintained that the institute has enough capacities to meet the demands of governments, organizations and individuals in peace building, peacemaking and conflict management.