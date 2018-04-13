IPCR, UNESCO train 50 youths on leadership, peace building

Share This





















By OchiakaUgwu

Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR) in collaboration with United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) may have concluded plans to train 50 Nigerian youth on leadership and peace building.

This was contained in a press statement released yesterday in Abuja by the Institute and signed by the Media Assistant to the DG, IPCR, Mr. Abu I. Michael.

The statement noted that the Institute has designed a project to galvanize the youths towards addressing the general threats to peace and security in Nigeria.

It stated that 50 of the youth from states of the North Central geopolitical zone and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja have been selected for capacity building in order to propel the process of peace building and conflict mitigation in the areas.

It said that these participants for training which would be taking place between 16th – 20th of this month in Nasarawa State are made up of nine youth from Benue State; 7 each from Kogi, Kwara, Nasarawa, Niger and Plateau States including six from the FCT.

According to the Head of the National Peace Academy (NPA), Dr. Bose Awodola, “This intensive training titled, ‘Youth, Peace building and Leadership’ will enable youth influencers build leadership capacities as well as address structural and systemic threats to peace and security within their respective communities.”

While thanking UNESCO for the support, Dr. Awodola expressed hope that the training would go round all the 6 geopolitical zones of the country in order to arm the youths with peace building and conflict resolution management skills for greater Nigeria.