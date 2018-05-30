IPOB backpedals, cancels sit-at-home order

Share This





















By Ese Awhotu Abuja

The Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) has relaxed its sit-at-home directive.

IPOB made this known in a Radio Biafra broadcast yesterday, at 7:am monitored in Akwa, Enugu, Port Harcourt, Lagos and Owerri.

Recall that, the IPOB had issued a sit-at-home directive on the Ndigbo on May 30th to commemorate a national day of mourning.

According to a statement issued by Radio Biafra Director Mazi Ezenwachukwu Sampson Okwudili, following the removal of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu said the decision is sequel to the acceptance of the authority of Ohaneaze Ndigbo as the supreme body that speaks for an on behalf of the Ndigbo.

He added that the Biafra struggle has been hijacked by some criminal elements bent on causing bloodshed and confusion in Igboland.

“The criminal group is hell bent on harassing and intimidating the Ohanaeze leadership led by Chief John Nwodo.

“IPOB Supreme Council therefore wish to disassociate itself from the group currently led by one Comrade Emma Powerful, who has since been expelled by IPOB leadership, and is hereby warned to desist or face IPOB revolutionary justice” the broadcast concluded.

It urged all people to go about their normal and lawful business activities as the sit-at-home order has been cancelled.