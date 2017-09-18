IPOB: Disregard rumour of attacks, Kaduna CP tells Igbo, Yoruba leaders

Share This





















From Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

Kaduna state Police Command has called on Igbo and Yoruba leaders in the state to ask their followers to disregard the rumour of any attacks on them or their property.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr.Agyole Abeh made the appeal after meeting with the leaders of the two groups in Kaduna yesterday.

The commissioner appreciated them for their peaceful conduct.

and asked them to discountenance the rumour, saying there no cause for alarm.

He assured that all is well, and well it would remain.

The meeting came after speculation of planned onslaught by Arewa youth against Ibos in the state.

But security agencies waded into the situation, and assured there was no cause for alarm.

Present at the meeting were President General, Kaduna Igbo Community Chris Nnol and Acting President General, Kaduna Yoruba Community Yinka Olapade .

They both expressed belief in Nigeria’s unity, and called on people across the country to tow the same line.