IPOB: Kanu not in our custody – DHQ

By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Defence Headquarters yesterday, debunked claims that the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, was being held by the Nigerian Army.

The denial is coming to put to rest the specations by IPOB that the e Army has their leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

Debunking the claim, at a press conference at the weekend in Abuja, the Director of Defence Information (DDI), Major General John Enenche, said Nnamdi Kanu is not in the custody of the military.’

He added that the decision to launch Exercise Egwu Eke 11 in the South East was informed by the compelling need to avert security breaches.

On whether the military would declare the pro-Biafra leader wanted, the DDI said: “It is not the responsibility of DHQ to declare Nnamdi Kanu wanted.”

Meanwhile, the Defence spokesman has insisted that the military did not raid Kanu’s home.

“Nobody raided Kanu’s home and I stand to be justified not from the information I got, I was watching it live, I was monitoring and speaking with them on the ground”.

While clarifying on the proscription of IPOB, the DDI noted thus: “The military did not proscribe IPOB. Due process was followed to proscribe them.

“The job of the military was to diagnose security issues and warned the public of consequences and that is part of our media operations.

“We did our media operations very well otherwise that weekend would have been the longest weekend in this country and we are also very careful choosing our words and we know the law very well.”